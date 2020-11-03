 

Inuvo’s IntentKey Enables Political Campaigns to Reach Voters Leading Up to Election Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey AI technology has fueled political campaigns leading up to election day.

The 2020 elections have had unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19. Stanford University researchers report 42 percent of the U.S. labor force is working remotely from home and therefore not being influenced by traditional campaign advertising channels like radio, signage, and billboards as part of their normal drives to and from work. In addition, other forms of political advertising have been uprooted due to COVID-19, including door knocking and rallies. This left political campaign teams in uncharted waters in terms of how best to reach voters and not surprisingly, many have invested more this year in digital advertising than ever before in their efforts to reach voters.

“Inuvo was expecting an increase in political campaigns this year due in part to the confusion associated with political advertising within social platforms in the last presidential election,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management. “COVID-19 created an even greater need for digital advertising solutions this year that could safely reach voters where they are consuming trustworthy content.”

The pandemic also caused many voters to opt for early mail in voting to allow for safe social distancing. This created another challenge for political campaigns to efficiently use their advertising budgets and only target those who have yet to vote. Inuvo utilized the IntentKey to strategically target users who are actively consuming content around local ballot issues and polling stations to ensure the efficient use of budgets to target only voters who have not yet voted and avoid wasting dollars on those who have likely already casted their vote.

Leading up to this final day of voting, we’re seeing an increasing interest in local voting issues and working to ensure our clients are reaching those in market voting audiences for optimal awareness at the polls.

About the IntentKey 
Inuvo’s IntentKey is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on May 12, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Inuvo, Inc. and are difficult to predict. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

