Plato Gold Corp. Announces $400,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of CAN$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $400,000 (the “Offering”). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 30, 2020.



Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital stock of Plato (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAN$0.10 per Common Share until the date which is thirty-six (36) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire. If the weighted average trading price of the Corporation’s common shares on the Corporation’s principal stock exchange closes at a minimum of $0.10 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, the Corporation may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is 30 days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Corporation to the holders of the Warrants. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to conduct drilling on the company's Holloway gold property, prepare the company's Lolita property in Santa Cruz, Argentina for an upcoming drill program, and general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.