OSS to Host ‘AI at the Edge’ Webinar Featuring Speaker from NVIDIA

The webinar will discuss eliminating slow network response times by positioning high performance, accelerated AI infrastructure in the field, where data resides, and action must be taken. This uncompromised performance at the edge is key for defense, aerospace, autonomous vehicles, and security.

The speakers for this webinar will include Jim Ison, OSS chief sales and marketing officer as well as Charu Chaubal, senior manager of datacenter product marketing at NVIDIA.

Topic: Trends in High Performance AI at the Edge that all AI Professionals Need to Know

Thursday, November 5, 2020

10:00 a.m. Pacific time

Register for free here .



In this webinar speakers from OSS and NVIDIA will explain the AI training and scale-out inferencing solutions and how advancements in design, power and cooling have been made to allow these solutions to be deployed in rugged edge environments. NVIDIA will review their datacenter platform, a universal system for AI, and latest advancements in GPU technology. OSS will show how they have extended the AI training, inference and storage infrastructure to meet the unique requirements of the edge, effectively bypassing the need to transfer large volumes of data back to the datacenter, thus enabling real-time decision making in the field.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the fitness of One Stop Systems products and applications in certain industries; risks associated with the performance of our products that are combined into a third party's product, system, or application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Trademarks in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

