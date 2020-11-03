Milestone Scientific Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.milestonescientific.com, or via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-0778 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8565 for international callers. A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering the pass code: 38544.