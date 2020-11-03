Net Asset Value(s)

As at close of business on 30 October 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p– 74.83 pence.

As at 30 October 2020, there were 202,430,041 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 202,430,041.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

3 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908