 

Blue Water Resort & Casino Selects Agilysys rGuest Express to Streamline Guest Self-Service and Improve the Guest Journey

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Blue Water Resort & Casino has expanded its existing Agilysys relationship with the addition of Agilysys’ modern, cloud-native SaaS mobile guest self-service check-in/out solution, rGuest Express.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ industry-leading Visual One PMS, InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Pay payment gateway and DataMagine document management solutions, Blue Water looked to Agilysys to help reduce lines at their front desk while ensuring a safe, contactless mobile check-in/out experience to streamline the guest journey. rGuest Express helps maintain social distancing and reduces direct contact while speeding guests on their way to enjoying everything the property has to offer. With rGuest Express, Blue Water is able to improve guest satisfaction, promote healthy practices and optimize operations across its properties. And when Blue Water is ready to adopt digital keys, rGuest Express is also ready with integration to popular electronic locks as well as mobile ID verification.

“As part of our COVID-19 re-opening strategy, we were looking for a way to enable a contactless guest experience to promote the safety and health of our guests and staff,” said Blue Water Resort & Casino’s Director of Hotel Operations, Shane Hale. “With Agilysys rGuest Express we can deliver a more personalized guest journey, while the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.”

Blue Water Resort & Casino is the entertainment capital of western Arizona on the shores of the Colorado River. The property provides an exciting and fun entertainment experience with a beautiful resort & marina, excellent food and beverage, state of the art games and national level concert acts.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with Blue Water,” said Darren Student, Vice President of Sales at Agilysys. “Agilysys continues to invest in rapid product innovation to meet the needs of the hospitality industry with products based on modern cloud-native technologies for both SaaS and on-premise deployments. Agilysys rGuest Express will help Blue Water implement social distancing guidelines and reduce direct guest contact with a modern guest self-service solution.”

rGuest Express enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a streamlined experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

