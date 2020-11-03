Atari: Expiration Date of the Call Option on a Block of 10 Million Atari Shares Granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust set for Novembre 11, 2020

Expiration Date of the Call Option on a Block of 10 Million Atari Shares Granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust set for Novembre 11, 2020

Paris, Novembre 2, 2020 – Given the restricted period linked to the publication of Atari's annual financial report, the expiry date the call option on a block of ten million (10,000,000) Atari shares granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Trust was set at 10 trading days after the publication of the said report. As this publication took place on October 28, 2020, the option expires on November 11, 2020. The other terms and conditions of the option remain unchanged.