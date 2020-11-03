Allied Corp. Featured on Laurence Fishburne Television Segment Released to Public TV

The Allied segment is expected to air on television programs across the United States 45 to 60 times per quarter and will be distributed to roughly 60 million households. The program is hosted by Laurence Fishburne (John Wick 2, Mystic River, King of New York and Boyz n the Hood). The content highlights the need for awareness around the PTSD epidemic and suicide rates in the veteran and first responder cohorts. Allied’s intent is to help those suffering with modern health issues gain access to holistic healing modalities. The segment is approximately five minutes and is meant to provide television programmers content that can be added to 25 minute and 55 minute shows that need a half or full hour of content.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") ( OTCQB: ALID ) – an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce that the nationally distributed television program, Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has been completed and has now been distributed.

CLICK HERE to watch the Laurence Fishburne segment.

In addition to this, Allied has produced an additional piece that communicates the full Allied Corp vision and story. This content is contained in the link below.

CLICK HERE to watch the Allied Corp vision and story.

“Being able to distribute the Allied message to the Behind the Scenes’ national network will only scale the number of people who we are able to reach with this important message” says Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied. “If you need some support, please reach out to us on social media or via our website.”

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

