Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.11.2020, 14:58 | 56 | 0 | 0 03.11.2020, 14:58 | NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES November 3, 2020 This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Mackenzie 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Currency GBP Price £9.90 Volume 10,048 Total £99,475.20 Aggregated information







Date of transaction November 3, 2020 Place of transaction London Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

