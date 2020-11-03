 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 3, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Mackenzie
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Currency GBP
Price £9.90
Volume 10,048
Total £99,475.20
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total 		 

 

10,048
£9.90
£99,475.20
Date of transaction November 3, 2020
Place of transaction London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


Disclaimer

