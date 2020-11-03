 

NRC Group ASA - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 results

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRC Group ASA will release its financial results for third quarter 2020, on Tuesday 10 November at 07:00 AM (CET).

The presentation will be held as a webcast in English which will be available from 07.00 AM (CET).

The webcast will be followed by a Q&A-session at 10.00 AM (CET), and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate.

The presentation will be held by CEO Henning Olsen and CFO Dag Fladby.

Participants dial-in numbers: 

NO: +47 2350 0296
SE: +46 (0)8 5065 3942
FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0404
DK: +45 3515 8121
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
US: +1 929 477 0402

The financial report and presentation will be made available under the company's ticker "NRC" on www.newsweb.no  and on the company's homepage: www.nrcgroup.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

