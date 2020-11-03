 

DGAP-Adhoc MediClin AG: MEDICLIN publishes forecast for fiscal year 2020

MediClin AG: MEDICLIN publishes forecast for fiscal year 2020

03-Nov-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, November 3, 2020

MEDICLIN publishes forecast for fiscal year 2020

Return to normal operations is elementary for the future business performance

The ongoing gradual return to normal operations led to increasing occupancy in the clinics in the third quarter of 2020 and thus to a positive development in sales and earnings. The occupancy rate in October is also consistently above the level of the 3rd quarter of 2020 - with a slight upward trend.

Due to this development and provided that in the 4th quarter of 2020 the capacity utilization can be kept at the current level or normal operation can continue further despite a currently strong nationwide increase in the number of corona infected people, the Management Board assumes that the Group sales are around 2% below the previous year's figure and the group operating result is expected to be at the breakeven point.

Despite rising occupancy in the 3rd quarter of 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business performance is clearly noticeable

The spread of the corona pandemic and the challenges specifically associated with our industry had a major impact on the Group's business development in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year. In the second quarter in particular, the requirements of the federal government to reserve capacities for an increasing number of infected people as a precautionary measure made themselves felt in the Group's sales and operating result.

From mid-March to mid-June, the MEDICLIN acute clinics cancelled all deferred operations and increased ventilation capacities by 40%. As far as the post-acute clinics are concerned, more than half of the facilities had, in coordination with the respective Land governments, kept bed capacities free for corona patients or to ease the burden on the regional hospitals

