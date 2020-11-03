 

ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in November. For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

● Piper Sandler Digital Awakening Day, November 10, 2020

● Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Conference, November 11, 2020

● Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest Growth Conference, November 12, 2020

● 2020 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, November 18, 2020

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in November. For more information on specific events, presentation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
ZoomInfo Awarded TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy
21.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss IPOing During a Pandemic at the Business Insider Global Trends Festival
19.10.20
ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence
19.10.20
ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020
15.10.20
ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy to Deliver Streaming Intent Data
13.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference
12.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx
08.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
06.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference