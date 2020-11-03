ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in November. For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com .

● Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Conference, November 11, 2020

● Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest Growth Conference, November 12, 2020

● 2020 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, November 18, 2020

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

