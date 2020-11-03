 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $2.8 Million in Orders for Cyber Training

November 3, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received $2.8 million in additional orders from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The $68.0 million contract has been funded $63.0 million to date.

“We are pleased that our Federal Government customers recognize the value of our cyber training services and solutions. This funding reinforces our partnership in supporting our Nation’s cyber warriors,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

