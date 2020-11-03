Maximus Recognized by Military Times as a Top Employer for Veterans

“We are extremely proud to be honored on this important list, which shows that our commitment to veterans and disabled veterans is having an impact,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “The initiatives we have put in place to support our country’s heroes and their families carry great significance to us at a company level, and all of us on a personal level.”

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today they were ranked in the Military Times Best for Vets: Employers 2020 rankings as a top employer nationwide for veterans. In particular, Maximus was cited for having especially high scores by Military Times due to its excellent retention support programs as well as their recruitment and employment practices.

Overall, Maximus ranked 54th on the annual list, and the ranking serves as a testament to its dedication to serving the veteran community. The Company supports all military-connected employees regardless of whether they have served themselves, at home or abroad, are a military spouse, or have any other military connection.

Several aspects of our veterans’ program were highlighted by Courtney Browne, supervisor of our Military Talent Sourcing team. These highlights include:

Retention support for all military connected employees and benefits and programming designed specifically for active Guard and Reserve employees

Partnering with the Posse Foundation’s Veterans Program to provide professional development workshops and orientation support for post-9/11 veterans pursuing bachelor’s degrees at colleges and universities across the country

Promoting the hiring of veterans through targeted sourcing strategies and outreach to veteran service organizations to increase the pool of qualified military-related applicants

Veterans recognition month every November and spotlights of our military and veteran employees

Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) participation in hiring events, quarterly partner meetings, and employer roundtables

The Best for Vets rankings are based on a survey that includes more than 100 questions created through years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. The survey is then written, analyzed, weighted, and scored in partnership with the Veterans Research Network.

