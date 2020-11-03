UBS Announces Mandatory Redemption of Two ETRACS ETNs and Suspends Further Sales of the ETRACS ETNs

UBS AG announced today that it will redeem all of the outstanding securities in each of the series set forth in the following table (collectively, the “Securities”). UBS expects to deliver redemption notices with respect to each of the Securities to holders of the applicable Securities with Call Settlement Dates as set forth in the table below.

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the Securities, which are identified by their names. Each of the above Securities are part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series B, on which UBS AG is the sole obligor. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement for the Securities.

With respect to each of the Securities, the Call Settlement Amount payable on the Call Settlement Date will be calculated as specified in the relevant prospectus supplement. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on the applicable Call Settlement Date.

Additional details regarding the redemption dates and measurement periods are included in Table-2 below.

Table-2