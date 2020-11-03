UBS Announces Mandatory Redemption of Two ETRACS ETNs and Suspends Further Sales of the ETRACS ETNs
UBS AG announced today that it will redeem all of the outstanding securities in each of the series set forth in the following table (collectively, the “Securities”). UBS expects to deliver redemption notices with respect to each of the Securities to holders of the applicable Securities with Call Settlement Dates as set forth in the table below.
Table-1
|
ETN Ticker
|
ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement*
|
CUSIP
|
Call Settlement Date
|
BDCY
|
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B* due October 21, 2049
|
90269A112
|
12/10/2020
|
LMLB
|
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveragedWells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B due October 21, 2049
|
90269A476
|
12/10/2020
* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the Securities, which are identified by their names. Each of the above Securities are part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series B, on which UBS AG is the sole obligor. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement for the Securities.
With respect to each of the Securities, the Call Settlement Amount payable on the Call Settlement Date will be calculated as specified in the relevant prospectus supplement. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on the applicable Call Settlement Date.
Additional details regarding the redemption dates and measurement periods are included in Table-2 below.
Table-2
|
ETN Ticker
|
|
Call Measurement Period
|
|
Call Measurement Period Start Date
|
|
Call Measurement Period End Date
|
|
Call Settlement Date
|
BDCY
|
