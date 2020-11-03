Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces the Date of Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Partnership’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners (the “Meeting”) to be held on December 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., local time, at 97 Poseidonos Avenue and 2 Foivis Street, 166-74 Glyfada, Athens, Greece. The Board has fixed a record date of October 23, 2020 (the “Record Date”) for the determination of the Limited Partners entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.



The Partnership’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about November 3, 2020 to Limited Partners of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Partnership’s 2019 Annual Report are also available on the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “project”, “will”, “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not intended to give any assurance as to future results and should not be relied upon.