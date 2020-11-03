 

CleanSpark Announces Platinum Sponsorship at Microgrid 2020 Global Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, November 3, 2020 – CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (the “Company) a diversified software and services company, today announced that it will be one of the Platinum Sponsors at the upcoming Microgrid Knowledge 2020 Global Conference, held November 17-19. This is the largest conference that focuses solely on Microgrids, and it will have hundreds of decision makers from all aspects of the industry in attendance. Participants are expected to represent utilities, developers and policymakers interested in microgrids and advanced distributed energy solutions.

As a Platinum Sponsor, the Company will be provided with a number of featured placements within the conference communication and virtual tradeshow environment. CleanSpark was previously asked to participate in an expert roundtable on the future of microgrid controls. Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark’s CTO, will discuss technology advancements surrounding software and controls in the session, and in particular how they are helping optimize microgrids to efficiently achieve greater resiliency and cost savings.

CleanSpark’s CEO Zachary Bradford stated, “Having an existing, long-term relationship with Microgrid Knowledge, this is an opportunity to grow our partnership, and get our sales and business development teams in front of numerous additional prospects. We invest significant resources working with distributed energy, solar, and storage partners, and this forum connects us directly to our main target market. This global conference allows us a means to present to customers seeking microgrids, whether through mVSO for energy modeling and proposals or mPulse controls to optimize a microgrid to enhance savings and resiliency.

Kevin Normandeau, Publisher of Microgrid Knowledge, and organizer of the event said of CleanSpark’s sponsorship, “We were excited to have CleanSpark join as a Platinum Sponsor and add another innovative microgrid technology company to a list of organizations that will be in attendance. Microgrid Global 2020 is our annual event which brings together hundreds of the most advanced energy companies and the decision-makers that want to learn and engage with microgrid technology providers.”

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

