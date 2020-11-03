Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 with a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.



