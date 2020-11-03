SRHI Inc. Receives Extension of Listing Review by TSX

The extension will permit the Company to complete the necessary customary documentation required under the Judicial Reorganization Agreement (“ JRA ”) entered into by the Company on August 24, 2020. The TSX has deferred its delisting decision until no later than December 4, 2020. The Company’s securities will continue to trade on the TSX during the review process. If the Company cannot demonstrate that it meets applicable TSX listing requirements set out in the Manual prior to such time, the Company’s securities may be delisted.

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRHI Inc. (“ SRHI ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: SRHI; SRHI.WT) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “ TSX ”) has notified the Company that it is extending the review period by 30 days for the eligibility of the Company’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Company Manual (the “ Manual ”). On May 13, 2020, the Company announced that the TSX had notified the Company that it was reviewing the eligibility of the Company’s securities for continued listing on the TSX.

There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully regain compliance with the TSX listing requirements within this time period, in which case the Company would need to explore alternative listing platforms.

The TSX’s review was initiated as result of the Company’s press release dated May 12, 2020 – SRHI Inc. Announces MTV Files For Creditor Protection in Chile. On August 24, 2020, the Company announced a successful resolution to the creditor protection process with the execution of the JRA subject to the completion of all customary documentation. The Company is in the final stages of completing all customary documentation required to be executed as outlined in the JRA and that the Company’s eligibility for continued listing on the TSX will be maintained. The Company previously expected that all customary documentation would be complete by October 30, 2020. It now expects that all customary documentation will be completed no later than November 13, 2020 because of unforeseen procedural delays in completing the customary documentation.

The TSX notification and review does not affect the Company’s business operations or applicable Canadian securities law reporting requirements.

The Company will provide a further update on this process once more information is available.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company based in Toronto and its principal operating business is its 70% equity interest in the producing copper mine Minera Tres Valles in Salamanca, Chile. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.