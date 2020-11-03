 

REPEAT - Kennecott Intersects 1.7 Metres of 69.4 Grams per Tonne Gold and 23.61 Metres of 2.19% Copper at American Pacific Mining Corp.’s Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) (CSE:USGD, OTCQB:USGDF) is pleased to announce that it has received the assay for the first drill hole of the 2020 diamond drilling exploration program at the Madison Copper Gold project (“Madison”), located in Montana, USA. Drilling is testing the extensions and offsets to the skarn-related mineralization.

The Madison Project is currently under an earn-in, joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company (“Kennecott”), part of the Rio Tinto Group may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 6, 2020).

DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drill hole 21 contained 23.61 metres (77.46 feet) of 2.19% copper and 1.7 metres of 69.4 g/t gold (2.22 opt).

Kennecott has an additional 8 holes presently at ALS Laboratories for assay, and while assays are taking longer than is typical due to COVID-19 related delays, results are expected in the coming weeks.

A 3D model showing hole MAD0021 along with the additional 8 pending holes can be found at the link below: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/madison/madison-hole-drill-21/

Table 1: 2020 Significant Drill Results from the Madison Project

HOLE ID

 FROM TO Interval Ag Au Cu
(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%)
MADN0021 222.81 246.42 23.61 3.45   2.19
including 225.8 240.5 14.7 3.95   3.1
MADN0021 244.7 246.42 1.72 4.61 69.4 0.417

“We are encouraged by the results from the first hole of the 2020 drill program, which we believe confirms strong mineralization potential is open both down-dip and lateral to the existing drilling and modeled mineralization. The 69.4 g/ton gold intercept is the highest grade material American Pacific has ever reported, further showing the strength of this system. Historical drilling has produced some very high-grade intercepts, including 30.18 metres at 24.50 g/t Au in Hole UG17-05 and 61.63 metres at 6.97% Cu in Hole C05-06 and results to date indicate down-plunge continuity of known high-grade mineralization,” states Eric Saderholm P.Geo, American Pacific President.

