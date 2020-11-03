 

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Debuts Another New Location in Singapore

All-American, Co-Branded Burger and Wings Concept Continues To Build Strong Footprint in City-State

SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its fourth co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Cineleisure Singapore.

“Singapore has been a great growth market for us,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We just opened in NEWest at the end of August and are excited to provide yet another location for locals to indulge in our tasty burgers and wings.”

“Our three other Singapore locations have been well received, and we are confident our newest location will continue to deliver,” said Moe Ibrahim, Master Franchisee of Fatburger Singapore and CEO of Deelish Brands.

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. And at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE burgers, turkeyburgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of sauces including Scorchin’, Carolina Fire BBQ, Asian Sesame, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. All of Buffalo’s Express menu wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Cineleisure Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located at the Cineleisure Orchard Mall at 8 Grange Rd., Singapore 239695.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Deelish Brands

Deelish Brands is a Singapore-based restaurant management company. Driven to become Southeast Asia’s go-to team for international restaurant chains, the company currently holds the franchise rights for Fatburger, Buffalo's Express, Blimpie and 800 Degrees in Singapore. Deelish Brands takes trendy, Western fast casual restaurant brands, adapts them for the halal consumer, and launches them in Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.deelishbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 75 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

