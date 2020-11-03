Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.11.2020, 15:00 | 23 | 0 | 0 03.11.2020, 15:00 | TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 3.11.2020 AT 16:00

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tianta Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Korpimies, Vesa Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Teleste Oyj LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201103151708_3 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-10-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 60,000 Unit price: 3.9985 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9985 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-11-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 34,258 Unit price: 3.9926 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 34,258 Volume weighted average price: 3.9926 EUR

TELESTE CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki www.teleste.com

