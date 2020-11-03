 

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 3.11.2020 AT 16:00


Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201103151708_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60,000 Unit price: 3.9985 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9985 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 34,258 Unit price: 3.9926 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 34,258 Volume weighted average price: 3.9926 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com


Teleste Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 3.11.2020 AT 16:00 Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tianta Oy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of ...
ValOre Initiates Multi-faceted Optimization Testwork at Pedra Branca and Receives Preliminary ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
ILA Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Purchase of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title ...
WISeKey Signed a Term Sheet to Acquire ARAGO
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Correction: Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy
02.11.20
Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions
02.11.20
DIVESTMENT OF TELESTE´S SERVICE BUSINESS IN GERMANY TO CIRCET COMPLETED
02.11.20
Teleste Oyj - Manager´s Transactions - Timo Luukkainen
02.11.20
Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Anna Luukkainen
29.10.20
Teleste 1-9/2020: Net sales and result decreased due to the covid-19 pandemic and the technological transformation of access networks, progress made with the Cableway divestment
22.10.20
Teleste: Interim Report Q3 2020 will be published on 29 October - Invitation to press briefing