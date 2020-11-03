Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz,
are scheduled to attend upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference
November 12, 2020
Attendee: Steve Vintz
Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020
December 2, 2020
Attendee: Steve Vintz
UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
December 9, 2020
Attendee: Steve Vintz
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 10, 2020
Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
Virtual Fireside Chat
For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.
About Tenable
Tenable is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.
Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
investors@tenable.com
Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
