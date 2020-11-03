 

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit.

Contacts  
Investor Inquiries:  Media Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla Michelle Ferris
Vice President, Investor Relations   Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc. ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360 703-433-6516
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com  ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com 
   

 


Disclaimer

