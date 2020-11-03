LPL Financial and INC Advisors Welcome Trilith Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Louis Pelliccioni, Brice L. Pelliccioni, C(k)P, CDFA, and Amanda Pelliccioni have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The family team is aligned with Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors (INC Advisors), a large enterprise on LPL’s corporate RIA platform. The Pelliccionis reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, retirement plan and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Longtime financial advisor Lou Pelliccioni founded the business in 1985. Brice and Amanda, Lou’s son and daughter-in-law, joined the practice within the last few years after making career changes from the medical field. As parents to a newborn daughter, they believe the financial services industry allows them to set their own hours, creating a better work-life balance. With the recent transition to INC Advisors and LPL, Pelliccioni Financial Consulting Group has been rebranded to Trilith Wealth Management. Inspired by the ancient trilithon, the new name means steadfast, strong and supportive.

Lou said he is excited to launch a new independent practice to service clients from their offices in both Morgantown, W. Va., and Naples, Fla. They will continue to provide personalized comprehensive investment advice and financial planning as they work toward plans to expand their offerings in the near future. “After 35 years, it became clear to me that independence was the right choice for our business, and more importantly for our clients,” Lou said. “Entrepreneurship has always been extremely important to me, and the independent model brings us back to a place where the decisions impacting our business are being made locally, with the clients’ interests as the main driver. LPL’s fully integrated platform allows us to solve for a wider range of client needs, thanks to its innovative technology coupled with the ability to customize to each client’s unique goals.”