 

Tradewind Finance Provides USD 2 Million Export Factoring Facility to Manufacturer of East Mediterranean Food based in Lebanon

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has announced the completion of a USD 2 million post-shipment finance facility for a manufacturer and exporter of East Mediterranean food based in Lebanon. The company sells beans, vegetarian dips, jams, olive oil, and other items and exports to the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. The funding is being used to support the company's growth and expand their production plant.

When discussions of a financing relationship began, the Lebanon-based company was experiencing high growth and wished to continue to ramp up their sales and production capabilities. Since local banks in Lebanon did not offer export financing, Tradewind's non-recourse factoring solution offered the necessary financial support to fund their export sales and cater to their capital demands. Tradewind expedited cash flow to the company, so it could keep filling orders and invest in an enhanced production facility. In addition to funding, Tradewind provided credit protection and leveraged its international presence to support collections in the regions where their customers are located.

"Tradewind Finance is pleased to work with a well-established brand of East Mediterranean cuisine and assist them with their cash flow, credit protection, and collections needs. As they continue investing in capital expenditures and expanding their manufacturing capacity in Lebanon, our export factoring facility will generate additional liquidity to support their ongoing growth," states Brian Dowd, Vice President at Tradewind's New York office.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA, as well as its headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class finance services to the world's exporters and importers.

