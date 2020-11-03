 

Launch of the first stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the first stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes one 3-storeyed building at Erminurme Road 10 with 18 apartments, which will be completed in August 2021.

Erminurme residential building has energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 48–92 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 1,660 euros. Merko will build parking spaces around the houses, and create greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyards.

Erminurme (merko.ee/erminurme/) residential quarter is located on the border on Tartu Parish and the City of Tartu close to Estonian National Museum and Raadi Manor complex. The development project comprises in total of twelve new 2–3-storeyed residential buildings with 224 apartments.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, Head of South-Estonia Department of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Attachments


