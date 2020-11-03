DGAP-Adhoc alstria office REIT-AG: Early redemption of alstria's 2015 Fixed Rate Notes (ISIN: XS1323052180) on December 24, 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Early redemption of alstria's 2015 Fixed Rate Notes (ISIN: XS1323052180) on December 24, 2020
Hamburg, November 3, 2020 - Today, the Management Board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (Shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Note 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Note 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Note 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Note 2016), ISIN: XS1323052180 (Note 2015), has decided to redeem the EUR 500,000,000 2.250% Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1323052180, WKN: A1685N, Common Code: 132305218) issued on November 24, 2015, of which EUR 326,800,000 are currently outstanding, early in whole on December 24, 2020. alstria office REIT-AG is thus making use of the option of Early Redemption at the Option of Issuer to which it is entitled in accordance with Section 6 Para 3 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes dated November 23, 2015 (the Conditions).
The date fixed for redemption of the Notes is December 24, 2020. The Notes will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest since (and including) the most recent Interest Payment Date (as defined in the Conditions) to (but excluding) December 24, 2020.
The holders of the notes will be given notice of redemption in the next few days in accordance with Section 15 of the Conditions.
Contact:
Ralf Dibbern
Head of Capital Markets & Corporate Finance
Steinstr. 7
20095 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0) 40 226 341 329
Fax: +49 (0) 40 226 341 229
Email: rdibbern@alstria.de
More information on:
www.alstria.com
www.beehive.work
www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT
www.linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag
