 

Processa Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results and Provide Drug Development Update on Nov. 12 at 5 30 p.m. ET

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve survival and/or quality of life for patients who have high unmet medical need conditions, today announces it will host a conference call and live webcast on Nov. 12, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and provide an update on the Company’s clinical pipeline. The update will include a discussion of the Company’s three clinical-stage drugs (each of which addresses potential billion-dollar markets):

1)   PCS6422 combined with fluoropyrimidines to treat multiple types of cancers.

2)   PCS499 to treat ulcerated necrobiosis lipoidica, a rare orphan condition.

3)   PCS12852 to treat GI motility conditions such as gastroparesis, the approved drugs and off-label-use drugs for which have caused very serious side effects.

Q&A with CEO David Young and the management team will take place at the conclusion of the call.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: Nov. 12, 2020
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Dial-In Information:  Toll Free: 877-876-9176
International: 785-424-1670

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/38528

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 38528

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products for which existing clinical evidence of efficacy has already been established for unmet or underserved medical conditions for which patients need treatment options that improve survival and or quality of life. The Company used these criteria to develop its pipeline programs in order to effectively and efficiently achieve high-value milestones using the Processa Regulatory Science approach. The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
(301) 651-4256
mfloyd@processapharma.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com




