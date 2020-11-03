AMSC Announces $15 Million of New Energy Power System Orders

Renewable Energy Applications Drive Demand

AYER, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced $15 million of new energy power system orders. This includes orders for AMSC’s D-VAR STATCOM system, AMSC’s D-VAR VVO system as well as the recently acquired NEPSI metal enclosed capacitor banks and harmonic filters. The orders principally serve the renewable energy sector in the United States. These systems are expected to provide voltage regulation by responding to varying load conditions while connecting wind power plants to the electric grid or connecting residential solar to the electric grid. A portion of the revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2021.



“These orders are expected to position our Grid business for yet another year of growth,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “We are excited to see continued order traction across our new energy power systems business which combines our D-VAR and VVO offerings with our NEPSI business.”