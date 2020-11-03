DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 03.11.2020 / 15:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenues in Q3: 38 percent above previous year, quarterly EBIT increased to EUR 6.2m (Q3 2019: EUR 2.3m)

Managing Board confirms growth targets for the full year

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) reports a strong increase in revenues and operating profit in the third quarter of 2020. According to the preliminary figures now available, the digitisation specialist for public transport generated revenues of EUR 49.6m in this period, which is more than 38 per cent than in the same period last year (EUR 35.8m). At the same time, EBIT more than doubled to EUR 6.2m (Q3 2019: EUR 2.3m). "This reflects both a surge in demand for our new products to manage corona effects in public transport and the result of our previous investments in new technologies", said the Managing Board in its quarterly statement.

This trend is also reflected in the nine-month figures of the internationally leading provider of integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing solutions for buses and trams. At the end of September, revenues reached a new record level of EUR 130.9m (previous year: EUR 112.8m). Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew to EUR 12.4m (previous year: EUR 10.4m).

Digital innovations support transport companies during the Corona crisis

There was also a year-on-year increase in the order intake in the third quarter. It stood at EUR 31.7m (Q3 2019: EUR 19.3m). At EUR 119.2m, it was below the previous year's figure (EUR 133.4m) on a nine-month basis.

The planned signing of the contract for the Houston project (ad hoc announcement of 27 February 2020) has been postponed due to Corona. The contract is still expected to be signed this financial year. The project comprises an account-based fare management system with a contract value of well over USD 30m. With the planned order from Houston, the order intake at the reporting date would be higher than in the previous year.