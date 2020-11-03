Harris Williams Advises Service Logic on its Sale to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Service Logic, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus LLC (Warburg Pincus), on its sale to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP). Service Logic is a leading independent commercial HVAC services provider in the United States. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Anthony Basmajian, Bryce Walker and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“Service Logic delivers best-in-class HVAC and mechanical services and is an indispensable partner to its customers,” said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to watching the management team continue to deliver on their strategic vision across the company’s national platform.”

“We are proud to have worked on this transaction which extends our experience in the commercial services sector and believe LGP will be a terrific new partner for Service Logic,” added Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This transaction highlights the growing interest among investors in market leaders delivering non-discretionary services and we believe the sector is primed for future platform and add-on acquisitions.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic is one of the largest privately held HVAC and mechanical services providers in the United States. Its nationwide footprint helps provide services for commercial HVAC equipment, chilled water systems and building automation/controls systems to over 25,000 customers.

Warburg Pincus is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $56 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $86 billion in over 910 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam; Beijing; Berlin; Hong Kong; Houston; London; Luxembourg; Mumbai, India; Mauritius; San Francisco; São Paulo; Shanghai; and Singapore.