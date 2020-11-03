 

Bridgeline’s Celebros Search Selected by Premier Interior Design Retailer in UK

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Style Guide, a premier retailer in the UK, has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline to enhance the site search capabilities of its ecommerce store and improve its online experience for customers.

Celebros Search will power Style Guide’s website, which carries six of the largest interior design brands in the UK, including Zoffany, Harlequin, Sanderson, Morris & Co., Scion and Anthology. Celebros was selected for its powerful and accurate search results, a critical requirement for a designed to be a one-stop-shop where customers can pick and choose among a wide array of unique and high-quality items for their home or office.

Style Guide will also use the Celebros Instant NLP Search feature, allowing instant search results to appear as users type keywords into the search box.

Celebros will also drive new visitors to Style Guide’s website from search engines like Google. The Celebros traffic building tools will automatically generate search results pages that can be found and indexed by search engines, allowing consumers to find those pages on popular search engines like Google.

“Overall, I would highly recommend… very powerful system and we have used a fair few of the features. This time we are going to use a few new ones to enhance the new sites. The support we have had over the years is better than most within the IT industry!” – Ryan Marsh, Digital Manager, Style Library

ABOUT BRIDGELINE DIGITAL

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers in helping organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners, combining content with business data, processes, and applications across multiple channels and devices, including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications, and services. Celebros Search is a commerce-oriented, site search product that provides Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

