 

DSCUP, Enjoy Great Potential for Innovation Cooperation in China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 15:42  |  19   |   |   

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 annual 8th Dongsheng Cup International Entrepreneurship Competition will be held in Beijing, China on December 10 (Beijing time), 2020. The online UK pitch will be held on November 5 (Beijing time).

Since the official launch of the competition in 2013, the competition has attracted 7060 projects in the past seven years, including 1765 overseas projects and more than 500 incubation projects, DSCUP providing a high-quality and broad "entrepreneurship +" platform for the global entrepreneurs.

As the host of DSCUP, Zhongguancun Dongsheng science Park gathers innovation and entrepreneurship resources around the world. Dongsheng Science Park is committed to building an international innovation and entrepreneurship gathering place by using the whole chain and accompanying services to help realize the marketization of entrepreneurial projects. The competition involves scientific and technological innovation fields such as life science, digital economy, new energy / new materials, etc. Besides Chinese competitors, the company also has high-quality projects from Canada, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Russia, Ghana, Switzerland, Germany, UK, Israel, etc.

As the region organizer of DSCUP, Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing)Technology Co.,LTD, is a one-stop international tech innovation platform. DSHT gathers Well-known capital, excellent international talents, and tech service resources together, and help international projects soft-landing in China. The company services include: Fundraising; human resources service; marketing and sales channels; policy, certificate, license, and visa consulting service; Capital Connection and B2B Matchmaking Service, etc.

As the organizer of The 2020 annual 8th DSCUP International Entrepreneurship Competition in UK region, the company welcomes all international entrepreneurs who are interested in the Chinese market will share your business project to with the company.

Business cooperation, please contact us: zhangjing@cn-inno.com and dan@cn-inno.com

Competition Registration: http://compassunited.sv.mikecrm.com/oKlX7ZM



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSCUP, Enjoy Great Potential for Innovation Cooperation in China BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The 2020 annual 8th Dongsheng Cup International Entrepreneurship Competition will be held in Beijing, China on December 10 (Beijing time), 2020. The online UK pitch will be held on November 5 (Beijing time). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR
Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche ...
Supercapacitors Attractive in New Tidal Power, Reports IDTechEx
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
Lleida.net starts trading in New York
Drive Innovation and Agility with Newgen at "Future of Financial Services, Sydney 2020"
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods