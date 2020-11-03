California-Based Seton Medical Center Now Live on the Full Evident EHR System

Seton Medical Center, a 357-bed healthcare facility located in Daly City, California, was recently acquired by the management company, AHMC Healthcare Inc., a long-standing Evident client. With the addition of Seton Medical Center, AHMC Healthcare now has Evident technology solutions running in seven healthcare facilities across California.

Evident, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and related services, today announced that Seton Medical Center has successfully completed its implementation of the full Evident EHR system and is now live on both the Evident financial and clinical set of applications.

A combination of virtual and onsite training and onboarding allowed the facility to be up and running on the Evident system quickly. “Considering the size of this hospital and the community it serves, the efficiencies gained with our hybrid implementation model afforded Seton Medical Center staff the ability to focus on running their hospital and serving their patients amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Hinckle, senior vice president, client services, at CPSI. “Minimal distractions from their day-to-day operations is critically important due to the on-going pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on providers and other healthcare professionals at Seton and many other healthcare organizations across the country.”

Now that Seton is live on the full Evident EHR system, it will benefit from a fully integrated solution across its hospital, emergency department, radiology and pharmacy departments. With complete, up to date patient records that are aligned with real-world workflows, providers, clinicians and other facility staff will have easy access to the right information for improved decision-making and better delivery of care.

Anthony Armada, chief executive officer of Seton Medical Center, said, “Being part of the AHMC organization has already brought real value to Seton, including the long history they have with Evident. Our staff now has the technology tools they need to better manage facility operations so we can best support the needs of our community. We look forward to the benefits our providers and other clinicians will realize now that the full EHR implementation is complete.”

