 

California-Based Seton Medical Center Now Live on the Full Evident EHR System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 16:00  |  51   |   |   

Evident, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and related services, today announced that Seton Medical Center has successfully completed its implementation of the full Evident EHR system and is now live on both the Evident financial and clinical set of applications.

Seton Medical Center, a 357-bed healthcare facility located in Daly City, California, was recently acquired by the management company, AHMC Healthcare Inc., a long-standing Evident client. With the addition of Seton Medical Center, AHMC Healthcare now has Evident technology solutions running in seven healthcare facilities across California.

A combination of virtual and onsite training and onboarding allowed the facility to be up and running on the Evident system quickly. “Considering the size of this hospital and the community it serves, the efficiencies gained with our hybrid implementation model afforded Seton Medical Center staff the ability to focus on running their hospital and serving their patients amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Hinckle, senior vice president, client services, at CPSI. “Minimal distractions from their day-to-day operations is critically important due to the on-going pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on providers and other healthcare professionals at Seton and many other healthcare organizations across the country.”

Now that Seton is live on the full Evident EHR system, it will benefit from a fully integrated solution across its hospital, emergency department, radiology and pharmacy departments. With complete, up to date patient records that are aligned with real-world workflows, providers, clinicians and other facility staff will have easy access to the right information for improved decision-making and better delivery of care.

Anthony Armada, chief executive officer of Seton Medical Center, said, “Being part of the AHMC organization has already brought real value to Seton, including the long history they have with Evident. Our staff now has the technology tools they need to better manage facility operations so we can best support the needs of our community. We look forward to the benefits our providers and other clinicians will realize now that the full EHR implementation is complete.”

About Evident

Evident, a member of the CPSI family of companies, recognizes the challenges hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers face – the need for simplicity, cost containment and delivery of a quality healthcare experience for patients and physicians alike. Our integrated software solutions are backed by a proactive support approach, making us the partner of choice for hundreds of healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.evident.com.

Computer Programs & Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California-Based Seton Medical Center Now Live on the Full Evident EHR System Evident, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and related services, today announced that Seton Medical Center has successfully completed its implementation of the full …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
CPSI to Broadcast Its Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet
22.10.20
Kansas Hospital Now Live on the Evident EHR and Trubridge RCM Solutions
06.10.20
Oklahoma Hospital Selects Evident EHR and TruBridge RCM Solutions for Their Integration, Intuitive Workflows, and Financial Efficiencies
05.10.20
Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients (CRISP) Selects Get Real Health for Patient Portal Solution