Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2020 results on November 13, 2020

Luxembourg, November 3, 2020 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on November 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its preliminary results of fiscal year 2020.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company's development in the fiscal year 2020 (ended September 30, 2020) based on preliminary figures as well as the outlook for fiscal year 2021 by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at www.ir.stabilus.com on November 13, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on November 13, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the conference call:

Date: November 13, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m. CET
Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 9 588 43 69 Belgium
+45 69 91 82 67 Denmark
+358 9 42720657 Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France
+49 30 232531173 Germany
+39 02 6006 3141 Italy
+81 3 4540 2577 Japan
+352 28 48 74 04 Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+41 43 550 14 52 Switzerland
+44 1635 598060 United Kingdom
+1 516 269 8974 United States of America
 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

