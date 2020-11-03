 

Health Karma is Featured on One of the Leading Podcasts in Healthcare, Outcomes Rocket

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 16:08  |  49   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma platform, is excited to announce Michael Swartz, President & Founder of Health Karma, was recently featured as a guest on the Outcomes Rocket Podcast.

The show is hosted by Saul Marquez, founder of the Outcomes Rocket Podcast, which is one of the nation’s leading podcasts in healthcare.

Outcomes Rocket perfectly aligns with Health Karma’s mission to reimagine the healthcare experience and give people a more consumer-centric way to manage their health. In this episode of Outcomes Rocket, Michael shares what drives his passion of helping consumers make sense of health care. In this podcast, he also discusses how his company is driving transformation by creating a single place that people can turn to manage their health. Health Karma wants to empower consumers to make the right decisions for themselves. Michael shares how Health Karma partners with employers, benefiting companies that had previously experienced difficulty finding the right plan for its employees. 

Outcomes Rocket is a podcast all about improving outcomes and business success for today's healthcare leaders as well as patients. As the shared knowledge hub for healthcare's toughest problems, their goal is to help inspire and guide their listeners to improve patient outcomes and experience business success in healthcare. 

“Our goal is to improve outcomes and share innovations that help move us forward in the business of healthcare. Our community is inspired by leaders like Michael, President of Health Karma who we recently hosted on the podcast.  His vision for the empowered healthcare consumer, coupled with the technology and team he’s working with will create long lasting results for all of us. Big kudos go to the Health Karma team for paving the way to a new health consumer friendly future.”  

“It's exceptional that one of the nation's leading podcasts in healthcare recognizes and appreciates Health Karma and can see the hard work that we have put into building the healthcare experience that everyone deserves,” said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “Since inception of Health Karma, we have been on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by using data and technology to help everyone find healthcare providers, services and tools that empower them to make the best decisions along their healthcare journey. I think what Saul has built at Outcomes Rocket truly shines a light on the need to improve the healthcare industry today."

You can listen to the episode here

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Rebecca Larger
786-886-4681
r.larger@waxcom.com


MediXall Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Health Karma is Featured on One of the Leading Podcasts in Healthcare, Outcomes Rocket Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Health Karma Teams Up With Lively to Offer a Modern Health Savings Account (HSA)
14.10.20
Health Karma Announces the Launch of its Employer Solutions with the Addition of Leading NYC-based Brokerage, Oxford Property Group as a New Employer Client
05.10.20
President of Health Karma Gets Recognized as an Honoree for the First Annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards by South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW)