Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reports Continued Growth in its E-Commerce Business With a 25.8% Increase in Average Order Size

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that during October 2020, the Company reported continued growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. Additionally, there was a sharp increase (more than 25%) in the average order size – with respect to each individual On-Line E-Commerce transaction. The Company’s E-Commerce business is its highest margin segment and there are a number of potential future catalysts that the Company believes can fuel future growth.



The Company’s reported 25.8% increase in average order size, compared the following Periods: