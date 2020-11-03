 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reports Continued Growth in its E-Commerce Business With a 25.8% Increase in Average Order Size

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 16:27  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that during October 2020, the Company reported continued growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. Additionally, there was a sharp increase (more than 25%) in the average order size – with respect to each individual On-Line E-Commerce transaction.  The Company’s E-Commerce business is its highest margin segment and there are a number of potential future catalysts that the Company believes can fuel future growth.    

The Company’s reported 25.8% increase in average order size, compared the following Periods:

The Month of October 2020 vs. Most Recent Quarter (July 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020)

The Company is continuing to build the national presence of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand and is constantly meeting with major potential customers.  Lastly, the Company is in late stage negotiations for a Joint Venture Partnership that has the potential to meaningfully enhance its business.  The Company will update its shareholders, should a transaction be consummated.  

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reports Continued Growth in its E-Commerce Business With a 25.8% Increase in Average Order Size NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...