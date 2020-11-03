Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reports Continued Growth in its E-Commerce Business With a 25.8% Increase in Average Order Size
NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2020
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional
“supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that during October
2020, the Company reported continued growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. Additionally, there was a sharp increase (more than 25%) in the average order size – with respect
to each individual On-Line E-Commerce transaction. The Company’s E-Commerce business is its highest margin segment and there are a number of potential future catalysts that the Company
believes can fuel future growth.
The Company’s reported 25.8% increase in average order size, compared the following Periods:
The Month of October 2020 vs. Most Recent Quarter (July 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020)
The Company is continuing to build the national presence of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand and is constantly meeting with major potential customers. Lastly, the Company is in late stage negotiations for a Joint Venture Partnership that has the potential to meaningfully enhance its business. The Company will update its shareholders, should a transaction be consummated.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
