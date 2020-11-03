 

Advantages of Fetal Bovine Serum over Normal Blood Serum to Bring Immense Growth Prospects for Fetal Bovine Serum Market from 2019 to 2027 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 16:30  |  36   |   |   

- The expanding advancements across the research and development activities across all sectors will prove to be a major growth booster for the fetal bovine serum market

- The factors revolving around the growth of the fetal bovine serum market suggest that it may expand at a CAGR of 5.8 % during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetal bovine serum is derived from the blood of normal bovine fetuses. It is a by-product developed in the meat-processing industries. It is extensively used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture due to its high content of embryonic growth-promoting factors.

Transparency Market Research Logo

The ubiquitous applications of fetal bovine serum in drug discovery, human and animal vaccine production, cell media culture, diagnostics, in vitro fertilization, and others may invite tremendous growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The magnifying growth in research and academic initiatives across the government and private sector accompanied by heightened demand from traditional users of serum may bring immense growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Fetal Bovine Serum Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

As per the reports concluded after extensive research on all the factors by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) researchers, the global fetal bovine serum market is prognosticated to record a healthy CAGR of 5.8 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at US$ 910.6 mn in 2018.

The increasing influence of fetal bovine serum across diverse applications may invite tremendous growth prospects during the assessment period. The fetal bovine serum has a greater efficiency rate than the normal blood serum. This aspect may give a Midas touch to the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.

Request Brochure of Fetal Bovine Serum Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Key Revelations

  • Based on application, the Cell Culture Media segment may hold a major growth-share through the forecast period of 2019-2027
  • In regard to the end-user, the Industry (pharma, biotech, etc) segment acquired a dominant segment in 2018 and may continue to experience the same run between 2019 and 2027
  • From the geographical view, North America served as a vital growth-generating region for the fetal bovine serum market in 2018
  • Europe acquired second place in terms of regional contribution in 2018
  • North America may contribute largely to the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027
  • Asia Pacific's fetal bovine serum market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the assessment period of 2019-2027

Explore 340 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Fetal Bovine Serum Market (Application Type - Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, and Diagnostics; End-user - Research & Academic Institutes, and Industry (pharma, biotech, etc.)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fetal-bovine-serum-market.html

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advantages of Fetal Bovine Serum over Normal Blood Serum to Bring Immense Growth Prospects for Fetal Bovine Serum Market from 2019 to 2027 TMR - The expanding advancements across the research and development activities across all sectors will prove to be a major growth booster for the fetal bovine serum market - The factors revolving around the growth of the fetal bovine serum market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche ...
Supercapacitors Attractive in New Tidal Power, Reports IDTechEx
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
Lleida.net starts trading in New York
Drive Innovation and Agility with Newgen at "Future of Financial Services, Sydney 2020"
Market for Analytical Instruments in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries to Jump to $3.5 Billion ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods