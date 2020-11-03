- The factors revolving around the growth of the fetal bovine serum market suggest that it may expand at a CAGR of 5.8 % during 2019-2027

- The expanding advancements across the research and development activities across all sectors will prove to be a major growth booster for the fetal bovine serum market

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetal bovine serum is derived from the blood of normal bovine fetuses. It is a by-product developed in the meat-processing industries. It is extensively used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture due to its high content of embryonic growth-promoting factors.

The ubiquitous applications of fetal bovine serum in drug discovery, human and animal vaccine production, cell media culture, diagnostics, in vitro fertilization, and others may invite tremendous growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The magnifying growth in research and academic initiatives across the government and private sector accompanied by heightened demand from traditional users of serum may bring immense growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market from 2019 to 2027.

As per the reports concluded after extensive research on all the factors by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) researchers, the global fetal bovine serum market is prognosticated to record a healthy CAGR of 5.8 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at US$ 910.6 mn in 2018.

The increasing influence of fetal bovine serum across diverse applications may invite tremendous growth prospects during the assessment period. The fetal bovine serum has a greater efficiency rate than the normal blood serum. This aspect may give a Midas touch to the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Key Revelations

Based on application, the Cell Culture Media segment may hold a major growth-share through the forecast period of 2019-2027

In regard to the end-user, the Industry (pharma, biotech, etc) segment acquired a dominant segment in 2018 and may continue to experience the same run between 2019 and 2027

From the geographical view, North America served as a vital growth-generating region for the fetal bovine serum market in 2018

