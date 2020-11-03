 

DGAP-News Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei:Wirecard AG-BaFin and BRD are liable to investors for losses from investments

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.11.2020, 16:30  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Preliminary Results
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei:Wirecard AG-BaFin and BRD are liable to investors for losses from investments

03.11.2020 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The law firm Leipold has commissioned an expert opinion on the liability of BaFin. The result shows that the Bafin and the FRG are liable.
According to an expert opinion by Prof. Dr. Matthias Lehmann from the University of Bonn, which was commissioned by the Leipold law firm, investors who acquired Wirecard AG shares between the enactment of the short sale ban on February 18, 2019 and the publication of Wirecard AG's ad hoc announcement on June 22, 2020 , Claims for the damage suffered, both from the national official liability claim and from the Union law state liability claim.


As an institution under public law, BaFin is liable for breaches of duty. The FRG is passively legitimized for breaches of duty by the DPR.
Section 4 (4) FinDAG does not preclude such liability. The standard does not apply to the Union law
State liability claim as well as for breaches of official duty on the part of the FREP. Union law also requires a restrictive interpretation, particularly in light of the more recent case law of the ECJ. Furthermore, the standard does not apply to cases of abuse of office.


BaFin is accused of various breaches of duty in connection with the supervision of Wirecard AG. First is the rejection
BaFin's classification of Wirecard AG as a financial holding company is at least doubtful. Second, BaFin checked the company financial statements and reports of Wirecard AG incorrectly and inadequately and thereby violated its obligations. Thirdly, contrary to its obligation under Section 6 (2) sentence 3 of the WpHG, BaFin failed to warn investors publicly. Such a warning should have been issued, in particular because of the unlawful short sale ban previously issued by BaFin.

The FREP has also committed a breach of duty by improperly carrying out the audit of Wirecard AG's corporate financial statements. The FREP was not sufficiently staffed for the audit and nevertheless failed to call in vicarious agents. In addition, there are considerable conflicts of interest that indicate a general unsuitability of the FREP.

 

The report underlines once again the legal opinion of lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold. Right at the start of the Wirecard scandal in June 2020, he had already pointed out that BaFin was to be held liable.

 

"This gives the injured Wirecard AG investors a chance to have their damage reimbursed." so lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold.
 

With offices in Hamburg and Bavaria, the law firm has been successfully active in the banking and capital market law sector since 2003 and currently represents around 450 investors who have suffered damage to Wirecard AG.

03.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1145152  03.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145152&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei:Wirecard AG-BaFin and BRD are liable to investors for losses from investments DGAP-News: Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Preliminary Results Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei:Wirecard AG-BaFin and BRD are liable to investors for losses from investments 03.11.2020 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE verzeichnet erneut ein Rekord-Quartal
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Noratis AG: '5,50 %-Anleihe in der Emission - Bezahlbares Wohnen bringt ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Simark Controls erhält Auftrag eines kanadischen Gasförder-Unternehmens über EFOY ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board
Havn Life Sciences unterstützt die MIND Foundation bei der Depressionsforschung mit dem Wirkstoff ...
DGAP-News: Vermietungserfolg: DIC Asset AG vermietet den ehemaligen Kaufhof-Standort Bremen mit rd. 26.000 ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresabschluss
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...