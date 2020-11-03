Aspire CCS tech analysts rate SMASHDOC's collaborative word processing as unique in the world

- Unique and powerful features

Munich, 3 November 2020 - SMASHDOCs is the world's leading development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions. And, based on a recently published analysis by the market research company Aspire CCS, no other company in the market offers collaborative word processing solutions to match SMASHDOCs. According to Aspire CSS, no other word processing vendors have implemented version control, change tracking or access permissions at a higher level of usability and security than SMASHDOCs. "SMASHDOCs technology fits best in environments that have demanding collaborative document needs as a result of a high number of edits, stringent tracking and auditing requirements, or the involvement of a large number of collaborators", says Kaspar Roos, Chief Analyst and CEO of Aspire CCS. Typical applications here include, for example, the creation of documents in demanding sectors such as the legal and public sector, capital markets, pharmaceutical industry, banking and insurance, industry and publishing.

SMASHDOCs' unrivalled technology and market position

"Traditional word processing solutions offer collaboration and light review capabilities but they quickly run into limitations", explains Roos. Compared to SMASHDOCs, other vendors' support for critical collaborative word processing capabilities, such as change tracking and management, version control, real-time collaborative editing, user-based control, archiving, auditing, format control and rules-based publishing automation is either extremely limited or non-existent. "Furthermore, these features are unlikely to become an area of focus for vendors of traditional word processors in the future since they would require a fundamental re-design of their technology", adds Roos.