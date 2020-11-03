Gespeg Brings Update on Lac Arsenault Project

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD . (TSX-V:GCR) (the “ Company” or “ Gespeg ” ) , is pleased to provide an update of the exploration work on its 100% owned Lac Arsenault project, located in the center of the Gaspé Peninsula, Quebec. Gespeg is currently proceeding with exploration, trenching and geophysical work following the completion of the structural geology report by Mr. Jean-Philippe Desrochers P.Geo, Ph.D.. ( see complete report ). The soil samples collected in the field have been sent for assay, and Gespeg will report the results when received.

Sylvain Laberge President & CEO “Mr. Desrochers is a very well-regarded geological professional who has worked on many well known projects in Quebec and around the world. His knowledge and regional experience have played a significant role in increasing our understanding of the vein systems at Lac Arsenault and are bringing a new vision and approach for new discoveries on the Lac Arsenault gold project”.

The program underway at Lac Arsenault included structural mapping on the Mersereau, Marleau, L4W, and Baker trenches, which was completed between September 18 and September 24, 2020. Approximately 150 structural measurements were collected. The contour of the deformation corridors and the veins was also surveyed, using a precision GPS (10 cm). (see Lac Arsenault map)(2005 data report)



These newly excavated and cleaned trenches on the Lac Arsenault gold property provided a unique opportunity to identify 4 types of quartz veins that are concentrated along several deformation corridors.

During the mapping program, specific attention was directed to the different types of quartz veins in order to determine their characteristics, geometries, relative chronology, as well as their metal contents using the results of analysis of previous channel samples.

The observations indicate that the zones enriched in gold form corridors which can contain shear veins and extension veins that have been variably folded, until they form isoclinal folds. When the extension veins are folded and sufficiently abundant, they generated panels running parallel to the shear veins.

The 4 quartz veins type identified are as follows: