 

Gespeg Brings Update on Lac Arsenault Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 16:43  |  65   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or Gespeg) , is pleased to provide an update of the exploration work on its 100% owned Lac Arsenault project, located in the center of the Gaspé Peninsula, Quebec. Gespeg is currently proceeding with exploration, trenching and geophysical work following the completion of the structural geology report by Mr. Jean-Philippe Desrochers P.Geo, Ph.D.. (see complete report). The soil samples collected in the field have been sent for assay, and Gespeg will report the results when received.

Sylvain Laberge President & CEO Mr. Desrochers is a very well-regarded geological professional who has worked on many well known projects in Quebec and around the world. His knowledge and regional experience have played a significant role in increasing our understanding of the vein systems at Lac Arsenault and are bringing a new vision and approach for new discoveries on the Lac Arsenault gold project.

The program underway at Lac Arsenault included structural mapping on the Mersereau, Marleau, L4W, and Baker trenches, which was completed between September 18 and September 24, 2020. Approximately 150 structural measurements were collected. The contour of the deformation corridors and the veins was also surveyed, using a precision GPS (10 cm). (see Lac Arsenault map)(2005 data report)

These newly excavated and cleaned trenches on the Lac Arsenault gold property provided a unique opportunity to identify 4 types of quartz veins that are concentrated along several deformation corridors.

During the mapping program, specific attention was directed to the different types of quartz veins in order to determine their characteristics, geometries, relative chronology, as well as their metal contents using the results of analysis of previous channel samples.

The observations indicate that the zones enriched in gold form corridors which can contain shear veins and extension veins that have been variably folded, until they form isoclinal folds. When the extension veins are folded and sufficiently abundant, they generated panels running parallel to the shear veins.  

The 4 quartz veins type identified are as follows:

  1. Type 1 veins are laminated veins (shear veins) rich in sulphides (pyrite, galena, sphalerite and some arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite) which contain high levels of gold, silver, lead, and sometimes zinc. Despite being relatively thin in the trenches, they represent veins that have a potential for continuity.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gespeg Brings Update on Lac Arsenault Project THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Noodles & Company Announces Leadership Changes
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...