ConocoPhillips Continues Advancing Optimized Cascade Process Capability by Offering New Operational and Control Technologies

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced the introduction of four innovations that will further enhance the functionality of its proprietary Optimized Cascade natural gas liquefaction process or OCP technology, which is currently licensed in 27 processing trains worldwide. In response to growth in the global LNG market and changes in industry contracting practices, the company is introducing new operational and control products designed to improve overall efficiency, enhance flexibility and reduce process costs.

ConocoPhillips is the LNG industry leader in utilizing high efficiency aeroderivative gas turbine drivers, a core component of the Optimized Cascade process. The traditional OCP turbomachinery configuration, now called OCP Pro, matches one gas turbine driver to one refrigerant compression system. All existing OCP Pro LNG facilities are designed with two 50% refrigeration compressor trains in parallel serving one refrigeration process train. This configuration provides higher annual availability and greater turndown capability, while maintaining high thermal efficiency across a wide operating range. OCP Pro technology in a two-trains-in-one arrangement has a long history of industry-leading performance and will remain the configuration of choice for many developers of larger 3-to-8 MTPA baseload trains.

The Latest OCP Configuration – OCP Compass Technology

The LNG market is changing rapidly as demand has grown significantly, with many customers contracting in smaller parcels with more-flexible terms. On the supply side, new and existing facility developers are aggressively pursuing demand by focusing on reduced capital cost and risk. In response, ConocoPhillips has developed a new plant configuration, OCP Compass, to lower total installed cost by reducing the liquefaction train’s equipment count and footprint, and greatly simplifying modularization. OCP Compass facilities will deliver the same industry-leading performance and low greenhouse gas emissions as OCP Pro facilities. ConocoPhillips collaborated with Baker Hughes to develop a turbomachinery configuration coupling three refrigerant services on a single shaft driven by an aeroderivative gas turbine or electric motor. OCP Compass technology leverages advancements in large aeroderivative gas turbine technology, while utilizing high-pressure-ratio compressors to achieve enhanced performance with less equipment. OCP Compass configurations are ideal for midscale LNG applications in the 1-to-3 MTPA capacity range, in either single-string or two-trains-in-one configurations to provide higher capacity, availability and turndown. Multiple OCP Compass trains can be combined to address capacity requirements of larger baseload facilities (>3 MTPA), while capturing lower costs through replication of smaller liquefaction trains.