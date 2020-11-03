ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.11.2020, 16:59 | 37 | 0 |
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
3 November 2020
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 3 November 2020, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Beringea LLP
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|573,067
|52.54p
|0.256%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0