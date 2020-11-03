Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on November 10, 2020. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 10, 2020) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.



Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-308-2053 (domestic) or 1-212-231-2930 (international) and requesting the Rackspace Technology Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through the Company’s website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.