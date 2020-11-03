Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ProVen VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares ProVen VCT plc Transaction in own shares 3 November 2020 ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 3 November 2020, it purchased the following shares for cancellation: No. purchasedPrice paid per share% of class in issueOrdinary shares of 10p …



