ProVen VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
3 November 2020
ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 3 November 2020, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Beringea LLP
No.
purchased
Price paid
per share
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
|390,969
|63.94p
|0.229%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
