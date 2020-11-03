 

65 Acres of Land at the Town Center at Palm Coast for Sale on GovDeals.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 17:07  |  33   |   |   

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagler County, FL is selling just over 65 acres of undeveloped land located in the Town Center within the city of Palm Coast, a community development district zoned for commercial and retail space. Flagler County is selling the property on GovDeals.com, the leading online marketplace for government surplus. The Town Center complex is the county’s first auction with GovDeals. Interested buyers can submit bids until November 6, 2020 at GovDeals.com.

While the land parcel currently does not have any structures, the zoning regulation includes 80,000 ft2 of permitted office space and 85,000ft2 of permitted retail commercial space. The property is located on Town Center Blvd, near the Advent Health Hospital, and has quick access to Interstate 95. The parcel has electrical hookups and streetlights running alongside the edge of the land and includes a small body of water surrounded by trees and shrubbery.

Palm Coast is a relatively new city located within Flagler County, receiving its incorporation December 31, 1999. In the last 20 years the city has continued to grow, develop, and expand with more than 4500 businesses currently calling Palm Coast home.

According to the city’s website, the area where the property is located is part of their Innovation District, centrally-located in the urban core of Town Center, and is designated an Opportunity Zone and a part of the Innovation Kick Start Program.

Palm Coast created the Innovation Kick Start Program to encourage new development projects and businesses in the area. The program was designed to facilitate the creation and commercialization of new ideas and support the city’s economy by growing jobs. Through the program, the city of Palm Coast will provide assistance towards utility impact fees to future property owners, developers and/or business owners.

“The sale of a commercial property this size would be a unique opportunity for real estate developers that may be looking for a land parcel that is zoned for business and ready to build,” stated Holly Durance, Purchasing Manager for Flagler County.

Inspection of the property by potential buyers is encouraged by the county prior to submitting a bid. Interested buyers must first register as a bidder at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fa0a1c0-f272-4cbd ... 

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Angela Jones
GovDeals
334-301-7823
ajones@govdeals.com 

Holly Durance 
Purchasing Manager – Flagler County
386-313-4063
hdurrance@flaglercounty.org

Liquidity Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

65 Acres of Land at the Town Center at Palm Coast for Sale on GovDeals.com PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Flagler County, FL is selling just over 65 acres of undeveloped land located in the Town Center within the city of Palm Coast, a community development district zoned for commercial and retail …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Noodles & Company Announces Leadership Changes
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
AllSurplus.com Selling Late Model Construction Heavy Equipment for D&G Directional Drilling