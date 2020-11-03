DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for third quarter and provides guidance for full year 2020 03.11.2020 / 17:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Release

03. November 2020

Krones publishes preliminary figures for third quarter and provides guidance for full year 2020

- Due to corona, revenue in the third quarter of 2020 fell 25.0% year-on-year to €750.4 million. Revenue from January to September was down 15.3% to €2,449.0 million (previous year: €2,889.7 million).

- Order intake picked up in third quarter of 2020. At €843.6 million, the contract value of orders was around 37% or €227.4 million higher than in the second quarter. Order intake in the first nine months was down 22.2% overall to €2,300.9 million.

- Systematic cost savings reduced the impact of the revenue shortfall on earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), at €147.3 million in the first nine months of 2020, were 10.3% below the previous year's €164.3 million. The EBITDA margin increased to 6.0% (previous year: 5.7%).

- Krones has provided guidance for the 2020 financial year. The Executive Board expects revenue of about €3.3 billion (2019: €3,959 million), representing a decrease of approximately 17%, and an EBITDA margin of 5.5% to 6.0% (2019: 5.7%).

The preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show that the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are having a major impact on Krones' business. A low order intake due to corona, especially in the second quarter, resulted in poor production capacity utilisation between July and September. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 fell 25.0% year-on-year to €750.4 million. The Executive Board anticipates that revenue will be higher in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter. Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 went down by 15.3% to €2,449.0 million (previous year: €2,889.7 million).