 

Die Problematik eines Gridlocks: U.S.-Wahl-Update

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
03.11.2020   

As we approach Election Day in the United States, polls and betting markets have seen some movement but the story is much the same: According to betting markets, Joe Biden has about a 60% chance of winning. If that result plays out, how will it affect our positioning?

While the presidency matters for certain things, many policies Biden is proposing—such as tax increases and government spending—require Congressional approval. The House is very likely to stay Democrat, but the Senate is a closer race; so we have been watching the Senate closely, and the betting markets are currently also giving Democrats about a 60% chance of taking control.

Disclaimer

Die Problematik eines Gridlocks: U.S.-Wahl-Update Kurz vor dem Wahltag in den Vereinigten Staaten sind die Umfragen und Wettbörsen etwas in Bewegung geraten, aber die Geschichte ist die gleiche: Laut Wettbörsen hat Joe Biden eine Gewinnchance von etwa 60%. Ross Hambrick, CFA, Analyst im Dynamic Allocation Strategies Team von William Blair Investment Management, erklärt, wie sich ein derartiger Wahlausgang auf die Portfolio-Positionierung auswirken würde.

