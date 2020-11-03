Die Problematik eines Gridlocks: U.S.-Wahl-Update
As we approach Election Day in the United States, polls and betting markets have seen some movement but the story is much the same: According to betting markets, Joe Biden has about a 60% chance of winning. If that result plays out, how will it affect our positioning?
While the presidency matters for certain things, many policies Biden is proposing—such as tax increases and government spending—require Congressional approval. The House is very likely to stay Democrat, but the Senate is a closer race; so we have been watching the Senate closely, and the betting markets are currently also giving Democrats about a 60% chance of taking control.
