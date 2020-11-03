 

Entegris Receives 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG) announced today that it has been recognized by Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) as a recipient of a 2020 Supplier Excellence Award. Selected from Lam’s extensive list of preferred global suppliers, Entegris was one of six award recipients recognized for its commitment to exceeding performance standards. Entegris received the award for the Ramp Performance category, which recognized its exceptional support of Lam’s increased manufacturing tool shipments.

Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer, Bertrand Loy, with Supplier Excellence Award received from Lam Research (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are truly honored to receive this award from an industry leader and important partner such as Lam Research,” said Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer of Entegris. "This reflects the close collaboration and ongoing commitment of the Entegris teams around the world to deliver innovative, high quality solutions to our customers’ most complex challenges."

Lam Research presented the 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards during virtual events held on Oct. 28 and 30. At this year’s events, themed “Resiliency: Agility and Flexibility,” Lam’s top suppliers gathered online to strengthen collaborative partnerships and discuss opportunities to drive continuous improvements in the supply chain.

“Our suppliers are an integral part of our success and we are pleased to congratulate our distinguished award winners,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “Our collaboration with Entegris has played a critical role in ensuring that the semiconductor supply chain has been able to answer the world’s rapidly growing demand for technology. Together with our suppliers and customers, we are driving the semiconductor breakthroughs that are at the very core of the digital transformation of our society.”

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris has approximately 5,300 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

Disclaimer

